We Are China

54th WEF Annual Meeting to kick off in Davos

Ecns.cn) 14:30, January 16, 2024

An exterior view of the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

On the theme of "Rebuilding Trust," the 54th WEF Annual Meeting will take place in Davos from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19.

A poster is hung on top of a building to welcome the upcoming 54th WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

An exterior view of the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

Participants make registration at the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

Participants make registration at the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)