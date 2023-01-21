WEF calls for solidarity to tackle unprecedented global challenges

Xinhua) 10:18, January 21, 2023

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Avoiding a recession and building a solid growth agenda will be critical to preventing the fragmentation of the global economy, World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende said on Friday.

In his closing remarks at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Brende said progress had been made at the five day-long Forum on the issues of climate ambition, equitable growth, and frontier technologies.

The WEF's 2023 meeting was held on the theme of "Cooperation in a Fragmented World," and came against the backdrop of unprecedented global challenges. These include high inflation, the energy crisis, climate change, and geopolitical conflict.

However, at the end of the Forum Brende expressed his confidence that "we can shape a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable future," but, he added: "The only way to do it is together."

"Our world is plagued by a perfect storm on a number of fronts," United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres said during the meeting. Finding solutions to the current global issues would be difficult if the world was united, he said, but "instead, we face the gravest levels of geopolitical division and mistrust in generations."

Forum participants including Guterres called on the world to bridge divisions and restore trust. "It's time to forge the pathways to cooperation in our fragmented world," Guterres said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)