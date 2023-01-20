World's understanding of China has deepened: Chinese vice premier

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a three-hour talk on Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland. They discussed bilateral relations between China and the US and made a joint statement after their talks.

Liu said after the meeting that the discussion was in a harmonious atmosphere, covered many issues and yielded positive outcomes.

“I hope through this visit to Switzerland, the global market can see that China is back after the COVID-19 epidemic and it will strengthen its cooperation with the rest of the world.”

