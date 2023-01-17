WEF annual meeting to address divisions in face of multiple crises

Xinhua) 15:47, January 17, 2023

A participant takes a photo of people visiting the Congress Center for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting opened on Monday in Davos, Switzerland, aiming to address divisions and fragmentation in face of multiple crises.

The manifold political, economic, and social forces are creating increased fragmentation on a global and national level, said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, ahead of the annual meeting.

Schwab stressed the need to reinforce cooperation between the government and business sectors. "At the same time there must be the recognition that economic development needs to be made more resilient, more sustainable and nobody should be left behind."

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Under the theme of "Cooperation in a Fragmented World," the annual meeting will focus on solutions and public-private cooperation to tackle the world's most pressing challenges. World leaders will discuss issues including energy, climate, nature, economy, technology, society, health, and geopolitical cooperation.

