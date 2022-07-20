Chinese premier meets with executive chairman of WEF

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met virtually with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab on Tuesday.

Li said cooperation between China and the WEF has traversed a journey of over four decades, almost in tandem with China's reform and opening-up process.

He pointed out that at present, world development faces many uncertainties and destabilizing factors, however, world peace and development, and interaction and exchanges between countries are a shared wish of the people and prevailing trend of the time.

"The international community needs to firm up confidence, safeguard peace and stability, and jointly meet challenges with closer dialogue and communication," Li said.

Li said China appreciates the WEF's consistent focus on economic development and stronger cooperation with China, and deeper cooperation between the two sides will help send to the world a positive message of growing the economy and improving lives.

The premier said China will stay committed to the fundamental national policy of opening-up, and will work with all parties to intensify dialogue and communication to create conditions for win-win cooperation of mutual benefit.

Noting that the WEF has maintained a good partnership with China for more than four decades, Schwab said the WEF is ready to deepen cooperation with China to promote global dialogue, leverage the role of the business community, enhance global and regional exchange and cooperation, and play a positive role for meeting the climate challenge, promoting industry transformation and advancing social fairness.

