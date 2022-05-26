In pics: WEF Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde (R) and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin attend a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde attends a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Dominican Republic President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Klaus Schwab (L), founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), talks with Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft, at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
President of Colombia Ivan Duque attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
