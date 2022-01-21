Interview: Xi's WEF address renews commitment to multilateral cooperation, says Bangladeshi official

15:23, January 21, 2022 By Naim-Ul-Karim ( Xinhua

DHAKA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A senior Bangladeshi official has hailed the special address of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session on Monday as a "historical one," which renewed China's commitment to multilateral cooperation.

President Xi's address put forward valuable proposals for the development of global cooperation, peace and prosperity, Hasanul Haq Inu, chairman of the Standing Committee for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Bangladesh Parliament, told Xinhua in an interview on Wednesday.

Inu, also president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, an ally of the ruling Grand Alliance, said Xi's address "has pinpointed the problems and prospects of the whole mankind at present and post-pandemic era vividly."

The Bangladesh politician appreciated Xi's proposals for overcoming the pandemic and its aftereffect with global cooperation.

He hoped that countries and regions will not step into the "trap of rivalry and go for peaceful coexistence and find a win-win way for mutual benefits."

Noting that China has achieved unprecedented social and economic development on the path of socialism, he said Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been a powerful drive in the current world for ensuring peace and development.

He expressed the hope that under the leadership of Xi and the Communist Party of China, China will overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and continue to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh as well as the world to combat the pandemic.

