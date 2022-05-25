Home>>
Session themed "Safeguarding Our Planet and People" held at WEF
(Xinhua) 09:17, May 25, 2022
Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, attends a session themed "Safeguarding Our Planet and People" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022.
The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
