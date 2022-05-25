We Are China

Session themed "Safeguarding Our Planet and People" held at WEF

Xinhua) 09:17, May 25, 2022

Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, attends a session themed "Safeguarding Our Planet and People" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022.

The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

