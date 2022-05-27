In pics: WEF Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos

Kyung-Won Na, Special Envoy of the President of Republic of Korea attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 26, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

President and CEO of Volvo Group Martin Lundstedt attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic attend a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) and World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 26, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

David Beasley, chief of the World Food Programme, attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla (R) attends a conversation with founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Brazilian Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 26, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

President and Vice-Chair of Microsoft Brad Smith attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of economy attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon (L) and CEO of Sanofi Paul Hudson attend a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Italian Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 26, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla attends a conversation during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of economy (from 2nd L to R) attend a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

CEO of Coca-Cola Company James Quincey attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

President and CEO of Siemens Energy Christian Bruch attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva attends a session during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is held here from May 22 to 26. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

