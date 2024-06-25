Chinese premier calls for safeguarding open market environment

Xinhua) 11:02, June 25, 2024

DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called on all countries and regions to work closely together, oppose bloc confrontation and decoupling, maintain the stability and unimpeded flow of industrial and supply chains, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

Li made the remarks when addressing the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)