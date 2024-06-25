Chinese premier urges efforts to deepen scientific and technological exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 11:01, June 25, 2024

DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called on countries around the world to deepen scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation.

Li made the remarks when addressing the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.

The exploration for next frontiers for growth should not be a zero-sum game but a common growth for all, Li said.

"The 'small yard and high fence' policy cannot stifle the development of opponents, but only shackle the hands and feet of themselves," the premier added.

Li urged countries to create a level-playing, fair, and nondiscriminatory environment for scientific and technological innovation on the basis of intellectual property rights protection.

