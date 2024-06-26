2024 Summer Davos opens in China's Dalian

Xinhua) 08:22, June 26, 2024

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows the opening plenary of the 2024 Summer Davos at the Dalian International Conference Center in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, opened in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian on Tuesday.

Featuring the theme "Next Frontiers for Growth," the event, held from June 25 to 27, is gathering some 1,600 leading figures from the public and private sectors across nearly 80 countries and regions to jointly explore new drivers and pathways for global economic growth.

Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab speaks at the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows the opening plenary of the 2024 Summer Davos at the Dalian International Conference Center in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A journalist works at the opening plenary of the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)

A guest (R) browses information at the venue of the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Guests walk out of the venue after the opening plenary of the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows the opening plenary of the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A guest receives an interview at the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows an exterior view of the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

Guests attend a sub-forum during the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Guests attend a sub-forum during the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A journalist takes photos at the opening plenary of the 2024 Summer Davos in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People walk past a light installation inspired by the Rubik's Cube at the Dalian International Conference Center, venue of the 2024 Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)