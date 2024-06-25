China boasts open, massive market: premier

Xinhua) 11:00, June 25, 2024

DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese market is an open and massive market, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday at Summer Davos, promising to further optimize the business environment.

Li made the remarks when addressing the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.

