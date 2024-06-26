Chinese premier attends symposium for foreign business representatives at Summer Davos

Xinhua) 08:39, June 26, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a symposium for foreign business representatives at the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended a symposium for foreign business representatives at the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, on Tuesday in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.

Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, chaired the symposium. A total of 200 business representatives from more than 40 countries and regions attended the symposium.

After hearing the representatives' speeches, Li said that China's continuous recovery and long-term improvement, as well as the transformation, upgrading, and profound changes in its economy, will surely provide new and broad space for the development of global enterprises.

The premier noted that China has been strengthening counter-cyclical and cross-cyclical regulation of macro policies, pooling policy resources to promote high-quality development with a long-term view, and optimizing the economic structure. "We have the confidence to achieve the economic and social development targets set for this year and the ability to maintain sound economic growth in the long run," Li said.

China will focus on boosting industrial innovation via sci-tech innovation and accelerating the development of a modern industrial system, Li said, adding that efforts will be made to foster the growth of emerging industries, advance the layout of future-oriented industries, and transform and upgrade traditional industries with advanced technologies to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces.

Li said China is ready to work with enterprises worldwide to promote the innovative development of the global economy.

"Enterprises are the key to economic vitality," the premier stressed, emphasizing the country has been making great efforts in fostering a market-oriented, law-based world-class business environment, building a unified national market, and promoting the development and growth of all types of business entities.

Li said China will continue to expand high-level opening-up, further relax market access, continue to open up the service sector, and steadily expand institutional opening-up to provide more opportunities and a better environment for global investors.

Li said he hoped that entrepreneurs from all countries would firmly support economic globalization and free trade. He welcomed them to invest in China and share the dividends of China's high-quality development.

Participating representatives said that foreign enterprises appreciate the Chinese government's efforts in improving its business environment and will support and participate in China's development of new quality productive forces, as well as continue to invest in China to make positive contributions to promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)