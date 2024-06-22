China's FDI inflow reaches 412.5 bln yuan in first five months

Xinhua) 14:47, June 22, 2024

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 412.5 billion yuan (about 57.94 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2024, data from the country's commerce ministry showed Friday.

