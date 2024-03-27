Asia remains attractive destination for global investment

BOAO, Hainan, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Asia remains a dynamic and attractive destination for global investment, said attendees at a sideline forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), which convenes its 2024 annual conference in Boao, a resort town in southern China's Hainan Province.

According to the forum's Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress flagship report, Asian economies demonstrated strong resilience in investment activities in 2022. Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Asia-Pacific economies amounted to 809.4 billion U.S. dollars, growing by 6.76 percent over the previous year and accounting for 62 percent of international FDI inflows.

Asia has been a significant beneficiary of FDI, said Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs of Pakistan, while noting the role of FDI in Asia's development at the sub-forum with a theme of "Investing the Future of Asia."

It is important to recognize that Asia, particularly emerging markets, is now on its own development momentum. Asia have become the world's manufacturing and trade hub supported by foreign capital and investments, she noted.

In 2022, Asian economies attracted a total of 8.8 trillion U.S. dollars in portfolio investment, and China's stock of portfolio investment surpassed 1 trillion U.S. dollars for the first time, said the report.

Speaking at the forum, Charles Dallara, a member of the Board of Directors of Partners Group, said foreign investments are supporting the global market developments and Asia is really a dynamic and attractive location for investments, especially FDI.

Among Asian economies, China is a very attractive destination for FDI, he said, adding that at the same time, a large amount of capital from China has flowed to other countries and many Chinese businesses and enterprises are investing in the United States, Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Officials and experts also voiced opinions on how to boost investor confidence, improve the investment environment, and enhance investment destinations' attractiveness in Asia.

Geopolitical influence, rule of law, market potential, industrial system, labor forces, market players, and policy support are factors that affect the inflow of FDI, said Xu Zhibin, deputy administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Governments also play an important role in attracting global capital, said Shimizu Tokiko, assistant governor of the Bank of Japan, adding that Asian countries have resilient economy and governments should have consistent policy arrangements and provide a clear map on its own development for investors.

According to the report, the Asian economy is expected to grow by around 4.5 percent in 2024, surpassing that of 2023, and continue to be the largest contributor to global economic growth.

With a founding purpose to promote economic integration in Asia, the mission of the BFA is to pool positive energy for the development of Asia and the world. The BFA annual conference 2024 runs from March 26 to 29.

