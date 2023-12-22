China's FDI inflow reaches 1.04 trln yuan in first 11 months
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 1.04 trillion yuan (about 146.45 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, down 10 percent year on year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
During the period, 48,078 new foreign-invested firms were set up across the country, up 36.2 percent year on year, said the ministry.
FDI in the high-tech manufacturing sector rose 1.8 percent year on year, while that in the medical equipment and communication equipment manufacturing sectors grew 27.6 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.
During the period, FDI from the United Kingdom, France, and Netherlands surged by 93.9 percent, 93.2 percent and 34.1 percent, respectively, data from the ministry shows.
