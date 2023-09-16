China's FDI inflow tops 847 bln yuan in first eight months

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 847.17 billion yuan (about 118 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

The figure decreased 5.1 percent from a year earlier, said the ministry.

During the period, 33,154 new foreign-invested firms were set up across the country, up 33 percent year on year.

FDI in manufacturing rose 6.8 percent year on year, with that in high-tech manufacturing up 19.7 percent.

During the period, FDI from the United Kingdom, Canada and France surged by 132.6 percent, 111.2 percent and 105.6 percent, respectively, data from the ministry shows.

