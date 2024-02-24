China's FDI inflow exceeds 112 bln yuan in January
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2023 shows a view of Zhangjiang area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 112.71 billion yuan (about 15.86 billion U.S. dollars) in January, down 11.7 percent year on year and up 20.4 percent month on month, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
Last month, 4,588 new foreign-invested firms were established across the country, up 74.4 percent year on year, the ministry said. "This shows that foreign investment is enthusiastic about coming to China, and that multinationals are still optimistic about the development opportunities of the Chinese market."
FDI in the high-tech manufacturing sector soared 40.6 percent year on year in January.
FDI from France saw a 25-fold increase, FDI from Sweden saw an 11-fold growth, and FDI from Germany, Australia and Singapore increased by 211.8 percent, 186.1 percent and 77.1 percent, respectively, the ministry said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's FDI inflow reaches 1.04 trln yuan in first 11 months
- Scale of FDI in China remains at high level: spokesperson
- China's FDI inflow nears 920 bln yuan in first nine months
- China's FDI inflow tops 847 bln yuan in first eight months
- China's FDI inflow in high-tech manufacturing up 25.3 pct in first seven months
- China's Sunwoda to build battery plant in Hungary
- More steps in pipeline to boost FDI
- China's FDI inflow up in first five months
- China to introduce more favorable policies for foreign investment: economic planner
- Proactive measures urged to sustain inflow of FDI
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.