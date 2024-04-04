Pakistan strives to enhance FDI for economic growth: PM

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government has been striving to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) for economic development of the country.

"The Pakistani government would leave no stone unturned to cater to foreign investors and provide facilities to foreigners coming to the country for investments," the prime minister said while chairing a high-level meeting on foreign investment on Tuesday.

The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council has greatly helped restore the confidence of the investors, he said, adding that special cells in the federal ministries are being set up to promote innovation and research in the investment sector.

Highlighting the importance of conducting a feasibility study for projects with potential to attract investors, Sharif said that the services of internationally recognized experts will be obtained in this regard.

"There should be no compromise on the quality of the projects presented for investment," the premier added.

He said a huge investment is expected from various countries in a range of sectors, including renewable energy, oil refining, mining, food security, banking and financial services, logistics, water supply, and waste management.

