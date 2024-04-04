Pakistan strives to enhance FDI for economic growth: PM
ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government has been striving to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) for economic development of the country.
"The Pakistani government would leave no stone unturned to cater to foreign investors and provide facilities to foreigners coming to the country for investments," the prime minister said while chairing a high-level meeting on foreign investment on Tuesday.
The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council has greatly helped restore the confidence of the investors, he said, adding that special cells in the federal ministries are being set up to promote innovation and research in the investment sector.
Highlighting the importance of conducting a feasibility study for projects with potential to attract investors, Sharif said that the services of internationally recognized experts will be obtained in this regard.
"There should be no compromise on the quality of the projects presented for investment," the premier added.
He said a huge investment is expected from various countries in a range of sectors, including renewable energy, oil refining, mining, food security, banking and financial services, logistics, water supply, and waste management.
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Asia remains attractive destination for global investment
- China vows to further expand high-level opening up for foreign investment
- Nation to grant FDI greater access to its markets
- Nation advances policy mix in efforts to attract FDI
- China's FDI inflow exceeds 112 bln yuan in January
- China's FDI inflow reaches 1.04 trln yuan in first 11 months
- Scale of FDI in China remains at high level: spokesperson
- China's FDI inflow nears 920 bln yuan in first nine months
- China's FDI inflow tops 847 bln yuan in first eight months
- China's FDI inflow in high-tech manufacturing up 25.3 pct in first seven months
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.