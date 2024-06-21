China complies with WTO rules in anti-dumping probe into EU brandy

June 21, 2024

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China said on Thursday that it has completed response submissions, sampling and surveys for its anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union (EU).

Since the investigation began on Jan. 5, nearly 120 EU companies have officially submitted their survey responses, and relevant industry associations have filed multiple opinions, He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

China's investigation has complied with the rules of the World Trade Organization as well as domestic laws, fully safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all stakeholders, said the spokesperson.

According to China's anti-dumping regulations, investigators can announce preliminary rulings 60 days after a probe begins.

"We are reviewing the submitted survey responses and opinions, and have distributed additional questionnaires to certain stakeholders," He said, adding that the ruling will be based on the investigation findings and will adhere to the relevant laws and regulations.

