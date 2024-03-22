U.S. poses biggest challenge to the int'l trading system

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The Office of the United States Trade Representative recently released its 2023 Report to Congress on China’s WTO Compliance. The report denied China's progress in taking on its obligations to the WTO, and raised concerns about China's economic and trade institutions and policies. "China remains the biggest challenge to the international trading system established by the World Trade Organization," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.

These accusations are sheer slander.

China has made significant contributions to the WTO and global economic and trade development since its WTO entry.

As the largest developing member of the WTO, China has consistently supported the multilateral trading system and practiced true multilateralism. China ranks first in global trade in goods and second in global trade in services, serving as a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions.

In recent years, the U.S. has pursued an "America First" policy. It has violated WTO rules, engaged in unilateral trade bullying, and implemented discriminatory industrial policies. This has disrupted global supply chains and seriously impacted the international trade order. It is the U.S. which poses the biggest challenge to the international trading system.

