BRICS urges restoration of WTO dispute settlement system
(Xinhua) 10:38, August 25, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries on Thursday called for the restoration of a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The system should be accessible to all WTO members by 2024, they said in the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted here following the three-day 15th BRICS Summit.
BRICS countries also urged the selection of the WTO's new Appellate Body Members without further delay.
