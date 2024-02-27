China round table on WTO accessions held in UAE

Xinhua) 08:30, February 27, 2024

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao (L) poses for a photo with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala after signing a new Memorandum of Understanding on the China Program during the 12th China Round Table on WTO Accessions held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2024. (WTO/Handout via Xinhua)

DUBAI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 12th China Round Table on WTO Accessions was held from Saturday to Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

The round table focused on how trade and active participation in the WTO could foster economic development and resilience, particularly for the Arab region.

China has always supported developing countries, including Arab states, to integrate into the multilateral trading system and insists on benefiting the whole world with its own development, said China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao when addressing the opening ceremony.

China will continue to carry out South-South cooperation within the framework of the multilateral trading system, enhance the openness, inclusiveness, universality, and balance of the multilateral trading system, implement the Global Development Initiative with practical actions, and promote the building of a global community of shared future for development.

Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour said that China plays a pivotal role in the multilateral trading system and has made positive contributions to maintaining the multilateral trading system.

During the event, Wang and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala signed a new Memorandum of Understanding on the China Program.

Launched in 2011, the China Program aims to strengthen least-developed countries' participation in the WTO and assist acceding governments in joining the organization.

This photo taken on Feb. 25, 2024 shows the 12th China Round Table on WTO Accessions held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. (WTO/Handout via Xinhua)

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivers a speech during the 12th China Round Table on WTO Accessions held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2024. (WTO/Handout via Xinhua)

