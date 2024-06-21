Home>>
Death toll from heavy rainfalls rises to 9 in south China
(Xinhua) 11:08, June 21, 2024
GUANGZHOU, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Torrential rains have killed nine people in two places in south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said on Thursday.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, heavy rains have left four people dead and four others missing in Meixian District of the city of Meizhou, and another five dead and two others missing in Jiaoling County of Meizhou.
In Meixian, the rains have affected 32,083 people and over 1,586 hectares of crops, causing direct economic losses of about 1.06 billion yuan (146.4 million U.S. dollars).
In Jiaoling, a total of 64,947 people have been affected, with direct economic losses of about 3.65 billion yuan.
Rescue and disaster relief efforts are underway in the two places.
