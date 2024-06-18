Home>>
5 killed, 15 missing after torrential rains in south China's Guangdong
(Xinhua) 10:02, June 18, 2024
GUANGZHOU, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed and 15 went missing due to mountain torrents and landslides triggered by torrential rains in south China's Guangdong Province, according to local authorities on Monday.
On Sunday, heavy rainfall hit many parts of the province's city of Meizhou. Thirteen people remain trapped so far, the provincial headquarters for flood, drought and wind control said.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Guangdong upgraded the emergency response for heavy rain to Level III. Helicopters and rescue teams have rushed to the site.
