Heavy rainfall hits south China

Ecns.cn) 11:25, May 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken by drones shows the flooded Shangxi village in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wenmin)

The heaviest rainfall of this year swept south China, especially Guangdong Province on Wednesday.

