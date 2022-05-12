Home>>
Heavy rainfall hits south China
(Ecns.cn) 11:25, May 12, 2022
Aerial photo taken by drones shows the flooded Shangxi village in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wenmin)
The heaviest rainfall of this year swept south China, especially Guangdong Province on Wednesday.
Photos
