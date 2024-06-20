View of Baihetan hydropower station in SW China

Xinhua) 17:05, June 20, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a botanic garden near the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)