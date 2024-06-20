View of Baihetan hydropower station in SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows a botanic garden near the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. Riding on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, at the provincial border between Sichuan and Yunnan, the Baihetan hydropower station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- High-altitude Maerdang Hydropower Station in Northwest China starts operation
- First unit of China's high-altitude hydropower station in Qinghai connects to grid
- World's largest green, clean, renewable energy base surpasses cumulative power generation of 1 trillion kilowatt-hours
- In pics: Wudongde hydropower station in SW China
- World's largest clean energy corridor Baihetan hydropower station
- China's high-altitude ultra-high voltage substation with counter-drone system goes operational
- Three Gorges hydropower station generates over 1.6 trln kWh of electricity in 20 years
- Angolan president praises Chinese-built hydropower station for its socioeconomic contribution
- Construction of SW China mega pumped storage hydropower project underway
- Hydropower project invested by PowerChina brings development opportunity to hilly northern Laos
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.