In pics: Wudongde hydropower station in SW China
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2023 shows the Wudongde hydropower station on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China. Wudongde hydropower station is a major national project to implement China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A staff member works at the Wudongde hydropower station on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China, Dec. 22, 2023. Wudongde hydropower station is a major national project to implement China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Staff members work at the Wudongde hydropower station on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China, Dec. 22, 2023. Wudongde hydropower station is a major national project to implement China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
This photo taken on Dec. 22, 2023 shows a unit of the Wudongde hydropower station in operation on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China. Wudongde hydropower station is a major national project to implement China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
