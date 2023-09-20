World's largest clean energy corridor Baihetan hydropower station

Ecns.cn) 16:56, September 20, 2023

Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

The Baihetan hydropower station is the world's second-largest in terms of total installed capacity, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project in the central Chinese province of Hubei.

It has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts. It is equipped with 16 hydro-generating units, each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, the largest single-unit capacity in the world.

