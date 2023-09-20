World's largest clean energy corridor Baihetan hydropower station
Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
The Baihetan hydropower station is the world's second-largest in terms of total installed capacity, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project in the central Chinese province of Hubei.
It has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts. It is equipped with 16 hydro-generating units, each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, the largest single-unit capacity in the world.
Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Aerial view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's high-altitude ultra-high voltage substation with counter-drone system goes operational
- Three Gorges hydropower station generates over 1.6 trln kWh of electricity in 20 years
- Angolan president praises Chinese-built hydropower station for its socioeconomic contribution
- Construction of SW China mega pumped storage hydropower project underway
- Hydropower project invested by PowerChina brings development opportunity to hilly northern Laos
- Hydropower project for multiple purposes under construction in south China
- First anniv. of operation of Baihetan hydropower station's first two generating units marked in SW China
- New power unit starts operation at China's major hydropower station
- Installation of Baihetan hydropower station completed in Southwest China
- Removal of world's largest cable crane group begins at Baihetan Hydropower Station
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.