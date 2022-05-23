Languages

Archive

Monday, May 23, 2022

Home>>

Installation of Baihetan hydropower station completed in Southwest China

(People's Daily App) 14:46, May 23, 2022

The installation of all 16 turbines of the Baihetan hydropower station in Southwest China was completed on Friday, marking a final step before operation. The units have a total installed capacity of 16 million kW.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories