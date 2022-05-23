Home>>
Installation of Baihetan hydropower station completed in Southwest China
(People's Daily App) 14:46, May 23, 2022
The installation of all 16 turbines of the Baihetan hydropower station in Southwest China was completed on Friday, marking a final step before operation. The units have a total installed capacity of 16 million kW.
