Removal of world's largest cable crane group begins at Baihetan Hydropower Station
(Ecns.cn) 11:29, April 26, 2022
Construction workers remove the world's largest cable crane group at Baihetan Hydropower Station, in southwest China, April 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Jian)
Huge cable cranes run on the parallel tracks in between the two sides of mountains, forming an air corridor for the transportation of concrete, equipment and materials.
The Baihetan Hydropower Station, a major project in China's west-east power transmission program, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China.
The hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan, will have a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts.
