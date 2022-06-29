First anniv. of operation of Baihetan hydropower station's first two generating units marked in SW China

Xinhua) 08:29, June 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan in southwest China. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the operation of the first two generating units of the Baihetan hydropower station, a major project in China's west-east power transmission program. The station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts.

The hydropower station is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan in southwest China. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the operation of the first two generating units of the Baihetan hydropower station, a major project in China's west-east power transmission program. The station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts.

The hydropower station is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan in southwest China. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the operation of the first two generating units of the Baihetan hydropower station, a major project in China's west-east power transmission program. The station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts.

The hydropower station is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A girl presents a stamp collection on "Development of Hydropower" at the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan in southwest China, June 28, 2022. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the operation of the first two generating units of the Baihetan hydropower station, a major project in China's west-east power transmission program. The station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts.

The hydropower station is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan in southwest China. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the operation of the first two generating units of the Baihetan hydropower station, a major project in China's west-east power transmission program. The station has a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts.

The hydropower station is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)