Hydropower project for multiple purposes under construction in south China

Xinhua) 09:19, August 13, 2022

Aerial photo shows the nature-imitated fishway of the auxiliary dam in Nanmu River of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022.

Located in the city of Guiping, the project under construction is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation, power generation and irrigation.

The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. In order not to disturb fish from migrating to spawn, a rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking nothing like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes.

Meanwhile, with the formation of a team of professional technicians, relevant rare fish conservation center and fish propagation stations have been accordingly built at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project, so as to assist the monitoring, conservation and research of rare fish in the region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo shows the nature-imitated fishway of the auxiliary dam in Nanmu River of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022.

Located in the city of Guiping, the project under construction is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation, power generation and irrigation.

The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. In order not to disturb fish from migrating to spawn, a rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking nothing like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes.

Meanwhile, with the formation of a team of professional technicians, relevant rare fish conservation center and fish propagation stations have been accordingly built at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project, so as to assist the monitoring, conservation and research of rare fish in the region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Researchers work at a rare fish conservation center of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2022.

Located in the city of Guiping, the project under construction is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation, power generation and irrigation.

The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. In order not to disturb fish from migrating to spawn, a rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking nothing like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes.

Meanwhile, with the formation of a team of professional technicians, relevant rare fish conservation center and fish propagation stations have been accordingly built at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project, so as to assist the monitoring, conservation and research of rare fish in the region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Researchers check fish fry at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2022.

Located in the city of Guiping, the project under construction is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation, power generation and irrigation.

The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. In order not to disturb fish from migrating to spawn, a rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking nothing like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes.

Meanwhile, with the formation of a team of professional technicians, relevant rare fish conservation center and fish propagation stations have been accordingly built at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project, so as to assist the monitoring, conservation and research of rare fish in the region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo shows the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022.

Located in the city of Guiping, the project under construction is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation, power generation and irrigation.

The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. In order not to disturb fish from migrating to spawn, a rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking nothing like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes.

Meanwhile, with the formation of a team of professional technicians, relevant rare fish conservation center and fish propagation stations have been accordingly built at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project, so as to assist the monitoring, conservation and research of rare fish in the region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo shows the fishway of the main dam in Qianjiang River of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022.

Located in the city of Guiping, the project under construction is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation, power generation and irrigation.

The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. In order not to disturb fish from migrating to spawn, a rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking nothing like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes.

Meanwhile, with the formation of a team of professional technicians, relevant rare fish conservation center and fish propagation stations have been accordingly built at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project, so as to assist the monitoring, conservation and research of rare fish in the region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Researchers conduct water quality monitoring at a fish propagation station of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2022.

Located in the city of Guiping, the project under construction is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation, power generation and irrigation.

The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. In order not to disturb fish from migrating to spawn, a rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking nothing like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes.

Meanwhile, with the formation of a team of professional technicians, relevant rare fish conservation center and fish propagation stations have been accordingly built at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project, so as to assist the monitoring, conservation and research of rare fish in the region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo shows the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022.

Located in the city of Guiping, the project under construction is designed for multiple purposes including flood control, navigation, power generation and irrigation.

The hydropower project is built on the area which is an important fish habitat due to its complex flow conditions. In order not to disturb fish from migrating to spawn, a rare dual fishway design for both the main dam and the auxiliary dam was put forward at the very beginning of the construction, looking nothing like an artificial passageway for migrating fishes.

Meanwhile, with the formation of a team of professional technicians, relevant rare fish conservation center and fish propagation stations have been accordingly built at the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project, so as to assist the monitoring, conservation and research of rare fish in the region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)