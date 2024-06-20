China boosts IP protection with 44 rapid rights protection centers
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China currently has 44 national intellectual property (IP) rapid rights protection centers either in operation or under construction across 13 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, according to the country's top IP regulator.
The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) recently approved the construction of national IP rapid rights protection centers in Baigou new area and Pingxiang County in north China's Hebei Province.
These two centers, focused on IP protection for the luggage and bicycle industries respectively, will attract more design talent to these areas, help enhance product design, support the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and promote high-quality development.
