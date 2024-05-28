China unveils blueprint for IP protection system

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday unveiled a comprehensive blueprint for the establishment of an intellectual property (IP) protection system, as part of ongoing efforts to shore up its business environment and economic growth.

The blueprint was formulated by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the country's top IP regulator, and eight other authorities. It proposes measures in several areas, such as policy standards, law enforcement and talent cultivation.

According to the administration, the blueprint serves as a road map for IP development until 2035, with China aiming to modernize and strengthen its IP protection system by that date.

Shen Changyu, head of the CNIPA, said at a press conference in late April that the plan would emphasize efforts to combat infringement and counterfeiting, enhance the establishment of IP courts, reduce the cost of protecting rights, and implement a punitive damages system for infringement.

It also highlights efforts to enhance IP protection rules in new fields and emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, gene technology and livestreaming.

