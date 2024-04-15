Over 70 national IP protection centers under construction or in operation in China

Xinhua) 10:05, April 15, 2024

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A total of 71 national intellectual property (IP) protection centers are under construction or in operation in China, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

They are distributed across 28 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, including the four municipalities.

The NIPA recently approved the construction of a national IP protection center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The new center will carry out rapid collaborative IP protection work for the new generation of information technology and biological industries.

The approval for the new center in Chongqing has further improved the regional layout of the national IP protection centers, the NIPA said.

After it is completed and put into operation, the center will help accelerate the concentration of innovation resources, promote industrial transformation and upgrading, optimize the business environment, and promote high-quality economic development.

