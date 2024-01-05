China's robust IP progress highlighted

08:51, January 05, 2024 By Cao Yin ( China Daily

Innovators, tech firms make strides backed by strong collaborations, improved reviews

Achievements of Chinese innovators have been noticeable worldwide as China's intellectual property made great progress in the past year, with strong international cooperation and deepened participation in global governance in this regard, according to the country's top IP regulator.

The National Intellectual Property Administration said on Thursday that the Global Innovation Index 2023 — a report issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization — showed that China overtook the United States for the first time last year to top the list of countries with the highest number of science and technology clusters among the top 100.

While China has 24 such clusters, the US follows with 21 and Germany ranks third with nine, according to the report. It also showed that the highest climbers in the ranking last year were three clusters in China — Zhenjiang, which went up 15 spots, and Hefei and Wuxi, both of which climbed 13 spots.

In addition, two Chinese technology enterprises — Shanghai Westwell Technology and Xi'an KissFuture Network Technology — were among the seven winners of the 2023 WIPO Global Awards for their creative use of IP in logistics and the cultural sector.

The Shanghai company has a robust patent, industrial design and trademark portfolio that offers multi-scenario intelligent and green solutions in the bulk logistics field, while the Xi'an enterprise in Shaanxi Province leads in augmented and virtual reality technology, and its patented motion platforms and hardware optimization offer comprehensive solutions to cinemas and cultural institutions.

Shen Changyu, head of the national IP regulator, said that over the past year, China's international cooperation in intellectual property rights deepened and expanded, and its role in serving high-level opening-up became increasingly prominent.

"In 2023, we attended a series of conferences held by the WIPO and also organized some international IP activities, such as an exchange meeting on geographical indications, technologies and innovation support centers, which was jointly held with the WIPO," he said.

As China saw rapid IP-related growth, its protection of IP rights and efficiency in reviewing IP applications also improved last year. Data released by the administration showed that it authorized 921,000 invention patents in 2023, with registration of 4.38 million trademarks.

IP regulators at all levels solved 14,000 patent disputes, up 50.1 percent year-on-year, and helped Chinese enterprises protect their IP rights overseas in more than 1,300 cases, according to the administration.

The average time spent on reviewing an invention patent was shortened to 16 months, while the average period spent on reviewing a trademark application remained at a good level of four months, the data showed.

Shen said the transformation and application of IP achievements were also accelerated, with optimization of IP-related public services, which provided stronger support for industrial development and was conducive to serving innovators.

He said IP protection by rule of law will be facilitated this year. "Specific rules for better implementation of the Trademark Law are expected to be amended, and the review standards for new fields and emerging businesses, including big data, artificial intelligence and gene technology, will be improved," he added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)