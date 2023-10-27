China committed to active participation in IP cooperation

Xinhua) 10:05, October 27, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has taken an active part in international intellectual property (IP) cooperation and achieved fruitful results, the country's top IP regulator said at a press conference on Thursday.

Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration, said China has comprehensively deepened its cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), contributing to the establishment of the WIPO's China Office, an arbitration and mediation center in Shanghai, and more than 100 technology and innovation support centers.

He also highlighted the cooperation with Belt and Road partner countries, saying that over the past ten years, the average annual growth rate of patent grants by Chinese applicants in Belt and Road partner countries was 23.8 percent, while that of patent grants from Belt and Road partner countries in China reached 9.8 percent.

Besides, China has worked closely with neighboring countries in the IP field and deepened the multilateral and bilateral IP cooperation, establishing partnerships with over 80 countries, regions, and international organizations.

In the future, China will promote the application and sharing of patents in Belt and Road partners and BRICS countries, especially those involving green technologies, Shen added.

