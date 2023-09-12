China's upcoming IP conference to focus on innovation exchange

Xinhua) 09:31, September 12, 2023

JINAN, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 12th China Intellectual Property Annual Conference (CIPAC) will take place from Sept. 19 to 20 in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, providing an exchange and cooperation platform for global innovation, the event's organizers said on Monday.

Themed "Intellectual Property Supporting All-Around Innovation," the CIPAC 2023 will have 30-plus events for global innovators, IP service providers, and related financiers, said the organizers at a press conference.

More than 160 guests from home and abroad will deliver speeches at the two-day conference. Among the speakers are representatives of international and regional IP organizations, world-renowned scientists and entrepreneurs.

Revolving around artificial intelligence, green industries and bio medicines, attendees will discuss topics on IP laws, creation, protection, application, services and international cooperation.

On top of the forums, an international IP product and service show will be a highlight of the conference. Covering an area of some 8,000 square meters, exhibitors from over 30 countries, including Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India and France, will display patented products and introduce their services at the exhibition, according to the organizers.

A new exhibition area focusing on geographical indications worldwide will be another highlight of the CIPAC 2023.

Senior officials from the National Intellectual Property Administration, the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Shandong provincial governments will address the opening ceremony.

Inaugurated in 2010, the annual CIPAC is hosted by the Intellectual Property Publishing House.

