China's top intellectual property court handles more cases in 2022

Xinhua) 11:02, March 31, 2023

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The Intellectual Property Court of China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) handled 6,183 cases in 2022, up 18 percent from 2021, while concluding 3,468 cases, according to a report released by the SPC on Thursday.

Of the 2,956 civil cases of second instance, 53.5 percent concerned infringements of patent rights granted for inventions and utility models, according to the annual report of the SPC intellectual property court.

The proportion of cases involving strategic emerging industries also increased in 2022, with cases involving the new generation of information technology, biomedicine and high-end equipment manufacturing rising markedly.

The SPC intellectual property court has been persistent in rigorously protecting intellectual property rights and fair market competition in accordance with the law, and has been fulfilling its duties listed in international treaties to help foster a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized world-class business environment, the report said.

Since its establishment on Jan. 1, 2019, the SPC intellectual property court has handled 13,863 cases and concluded 11,148, with a conclusion rate of 80.4 percent, according to the report.

