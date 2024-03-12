Regulator pledges solving IP issues for private and foreign enterprises

Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration, speaks at a minister's passage interview on March 11, 2024. [Photo by Kuang Linhua/China Daily]

China's top intellectual property regulator pledged to increase communications with private and foreign enterprises to learn more about their opinions and demand on IP-related affairs, with greater efforts to help them solve IP-related difficulties.

The pledge was made by Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration at a minister's passage interview after the 14th National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, as the second session in Beijing wrapped up on Monday.

Highlighting equal protection to enterprises, regardless of whether they are state-owned, private or foreign, Shen said that the administration will listen to their IP-related demand regularly and solve their problems in a timely manner.

Shen also noted that the administration will further strengthen the construction of the IP protection system by issuing a plan to reach the goal, and attach more importance to improving the protection capability.

"We'll optimize legal documents involving IP rights, such as accelerating steps to revise the Trademark Law and fully implementing the newly amended Patent Law," he said. "At the same time, we're exploring to formulate IP protection rules in the field of data."

In addition, he revealed that the administration will improve the efficiency of reviewing patents and trademarks, with better services for enterprises to obtain authorization in this regard.

"What we want is to provide a more efficient, convenient and low-cost channel for enterprises to protect their IP rights, so as to facilitate their healthy development and offer them with a better innovation and business environment," he added.

Furthermore, the quality of patents will also be further improved, he said.

