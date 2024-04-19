China launches cultural carnival to spotlight IP

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A cultural carnival dedicated to intellectual property kicked off on Thursday in Beijing.

The event was held in part to observe World Intellectual Property Day, which is celebrated annually on April 26.

Under the auspices of the Copyright Society of China and the China Law Society, the carnival features promotions of scientific and technological advancements, opportunities for readers to engage with writers, job fairs for intellectual property professionals, and displays of home-grown brands.

At the inauguration ceremony held at Renmin University of China, organizers stressed the importance of innovation as the primary driver of development.

The event aims to raise public awareness of the relevance of intellectual property and help foster a culture that values knowledge, champions innovation, upholds integrity, observes the law, and advocates for fair competition.

China will run a nationwide communication week on intellectual property from April 20 to 26.

