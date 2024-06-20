MND: The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures against the dangerous, escalatory behaviors by the Philippine side

China Military Online) 09:07, June 20, 2024

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said on June 14 in Beijing that the Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao, is inherent territory of China.

Question: It’s reported that the Philippine side denied that its soldiers pointed guns at China Coast Guard vessels and said that personnel stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre only held on to their weapons to defend themselves. In addition, the Philippine side claimed that there had been small-scale reclamation at Xianbin Jiao and the PLA recently sent a hovercraft and an aircraft to conduct exercises in the waters around Xianbin Jiao. What’s your comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: Nansha Qundao, including Ren’ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao, is inherent territory of China. It’s legitimate and reasonable for the Chinese side to carry out law enforcement activities in waters under our jurisdiction. The Chinese side has made clear our principled position on this multiple times. In fact, it is the Philippine side who broke its promises, played with fire and made provocations to escalate tension. It even cooks up and spreads disinformation about Xianbin Jiao in an attempt to cover up its infringements and provocations. Such behavior is like a thief crying “stop thief” and fully shows that the Philippine side is undoubtedly the one undermining peace and creating instability. The Chinese side remains highly vigilant and will continue to take all necessary countermeasures against the dangerous, escalatory acts by the Philippine side.

