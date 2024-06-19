Home>>
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte resigns as education secretary
(Xinhua) 15:27, June 19, 2024
MANILA, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday tendered her resignation as secretary of the Department of Education, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.
In a statement, Garafil said Duterte tendered her resignation as a member of the cabinet during the visit to the presidential palace.
"She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as vice president. We thank her for her service," Garafil said.
