Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte resigns as education secretary

Xinhua) 15:27, June 19, 2024

MANILA, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday tendered her resignation as secretary of the Department of Education, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

In a statement, Garafil said Duterte tendered her resignation as a member of the cabinet during the visit to the presidential palace.

"She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as vice president. We thank her for her service," Garafil said.

