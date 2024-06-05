Philippine navy personnel on illegally grounded ship destroy Chinese fishing nets

Xinhua) 08:17, June 05, 2024

Law enforcers of China Coast Guard inspect near an illegally grounded Philippine navy transport ship on May 16, 2024. Recently, in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, personnel from the illegally grounded Philippine navy transport ship Sierra Madre repeatedly damaged Chinese fishermen's nets. It is estimated that over 2,000 meters of fishing nets have been damaged and more than 100 meters of fishing nets have been stolen by Philippine personnel from the illegally grounded ship since May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

