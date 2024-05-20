Philippine Senate President Zubiri steps down

Xinhua) 16:23, May 20, 2024

MANILA, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Philippine Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri Monday confirmed that he is stepping down, local media reported.

"I did my best. I leave my head up high," Zubiri told reporters after a Senate session in the afternoon. He is scheduled to deliver a speech later.

Zubiri assumed the senate presidency in July 2022.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)