China continues to issue yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 08:31, June 18, 2024

Sanitary workers take ice cubes in Tianjin, north China, June 17, 2024. China's National Meteorological Center on Monday afternoon continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as multiple regions are experiencing sweltering heat. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A person sprays water at a construction site in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024.

A worker drinks mung bean soup to cool down from the heat at a construction site in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024.

A worker eats watermelon to cool down from the heat at a construction site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 17, 2024.

Sanitary workers receive fruit smoothies in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, June 17, 2024.

Workers eat watermelon to cool down from the heat at a construction site in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024.

A worker drinks mung bean soup to cool down from the heat at a construction site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 17, 2024.

A worker (R) receives mung bean soup and watermelon at a construction site in Tianjin, north China, June 17, 2024.

Slices of watermelon are prepared by volunteers for farmers fighting against drought in Mulou Village, Xiayi County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, June 17, 2024.

Workers take watermelon and mung bean soup at a construction site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 17, 2024.

A volunteer prepares slices of watermelon for farmers fighting against drought in Mulou Village, Xiayi County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, June 17, 2024.

