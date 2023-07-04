Home>>
China sees higher temperatures, less rainfall than usual this June
(Xinhua) 15:35, July 04, 2023
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China registered higher temperatures and less rainfall than usual in June this year, the China Meteorological Administration said on Tuesday.
The national average temperature was 21.1 degrees Celsius last month, which was 0.7 degrees Celsius higher than the same period in other years, making it the second-hottest June since 1961, the administration said, citing the data at a press conference.
The average precipitation was 86.7 millimeters, 15.6 percent less than the same period in other years.
In June, the country recorded four rainstorms, four regional high temperatures, and seven severe convective weather conditions, according to the administration.
