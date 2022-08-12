Shanghai sets new record for number of hot days

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai has had six days with temperatures reaching or topping 40 degrees Celsius so far in 2022, setting a new record.

Shanghai has experienced extremely high temperatures for several consecutive days. According to the Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory, as of Thursday, the city has recorded 38 days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius so far this year.

On Thursday, the highest temperature recorded at the Shanghai Xujiahui Station was 40.6 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Shanghai hit 40.9 degrees Celsius on July 13, matching the city's highest temperature on record.

